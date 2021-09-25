Will Harry And William Have Another Chance To Reunite This Year?

Will Harry And William Have Another Chance To Reunite This Year?
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Will Harry And William Have Another Chance To Reunite This Year?

Prince Harry and Prince William have another chance to reconnect at the Diana Award in December 2021. The Daily Mail reported that the royal brothers would come together for the Diana Award, which honors people who “foster and develop positive change in the lives of young people.” The Diana Award is the only philanthropy the brothers still have in common.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told the Daily Mail, “It really is a privilege … We’re delighted that we still have the support of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.” Ojo knows William and Harry and attended Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. Ojo told the outlet that both brothers are determined to honor their mother, Princess Diana.

Ojo revealed to the Daily Mail, “It doesn’t matter where in the world they are. They are jointly committed to the awards. The Dukes will be heavily involved as it will be a whole week of events, so they are eager to take part.” The 2021 Legacy Award will be held at Althorp, Diana’s childhood home, hosted by her brother Earl Spencer.

Latest News

Previous articleRelationship expert explains why the ‘Strictly curse’ could be real
Next articleDean Berta Vinales dead: World Superbike star dies aged 15 in horror crash

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder