Will Harry And William Have Another Chance To Reunite This Year?

Prince Harry and Prince William have another chance to reconnect at the Diana Award in December 2021. The Daily Mail reported that the royal brothers would come together for the Diana Award, which honors people who “foster and develop positive change in the lives of young people.” The Diana Award is the only philanthropy the brothers still have in common.

Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told the Daily Mail, “It really is a privilege … We’re delighted that we still have the support of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.” Ojo knows William and Harry and attended Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. Ojo told the outlet that both brothers are determined to honor their mother, Princess Diana.

Ojo revealed to the Daily Mail, “It doesn’t matter where in the world they are. They are jointly committed to the awards. The Dukes will be heavily involved as it will be a whole week of events, so they are eager to take part.” The 2021 Legacy Award will be held at Althorp, Diana’s childhood home, hosted by her brother Earl Spencer.