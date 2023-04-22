Dead Ringers Season 2 to return on Prime Video

Dead Ringers has just arrived on Prime Video, but after its dramatic finale fans are left wondering if the series will return in season 2..

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Dead Ringers*

Rachel Weisz stars as not one, but two characters in Prime Video’s latest thriller series, Dead Ringers, as she appears as twin sister duo, Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Dead Ringers, which has been a series of dramatic turns and twists throughout the course of its run, ends with a cliffhanger that will leave viewers wondering if upcoming season two is in the works.

Psychological thriller about twin sisters Elliot, and Beverly Mantle, who are gynecologists by profession, but also share many other aspects of their life, including their lover.

Elliot & Beverly are also unapologetically driven to reach their goal, even if it means manipulating others or pushing medical ethics to the limit.

Is there a second season of Dead Ringers planned?

Dead Ringers will not be returning to Prime Video in Season 2.

That’s because the thriller has been officially billed as a limited mini-series, meaning that its story is told over just one season before coming to an end.

However, that doesn’t mean that a second season is completely impossible as there have been plenty of examples where limited series have been unexpectedly renewed for further installments, with notable shows including Big Little Lies, The White Lotus, 13 Reasons Why, Your Honor, Fargo and The Watcher.

Dead Ringers has a cliffhanger end that could be a factor in a potential renewal.

In the sixth and final episode, Elliot seemingly kills Beverly, takes her newly born twins for her own and begins living Beverly’s life in her place.

But the real Beverly’s body disappears from the hospital room where Elliot had left her sister to bleed out, meaning that the other Mantle twin could still be out there and on the hunt for revenge.

What’s the basis of this series?

Dead Ringers, a film by David Cronenberg from 1988, saw Jeremy Irons play the Mantle brothers.

The story’s origins are deeper, however, as it was inspired by real-life twin gynecologists Stewart and Cyril Marcus.

The fictionalized book, Twins by Bari Wood & Jack Geasland, tells their story.

In July 1975, the story of Stewart and Cyril was reported by the media when the twins who were 45 years old at the time of their deaths in New York’s apartment mysteriously died within days of one another.

Dead Ringers is now available to stream on Prime Video after its release on April 21, 2023.

