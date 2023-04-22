Gorillaz Coachella 2023 setlists announced as the band that will amaze.

The Gorillaz played their second weekend set at the festival on Friday, April 21, 2018. Many of us couldn’t make it, no matter how much we wanted to. Instead, we’ll just have to pretend and relive the night using the Gorillaz Coachella setlist from both weekends and maybe some dodgy glow sticks.

Coachella is one of those things that lots of us say ‘one day!’ too, but know that we’ll never really be able to afford it. It’s become of the most famous festivals around the world, often filled with celebs, amazing headliners, and…interesting outfits.

The Gorillaz took center stage for the second night in a row last evening. They impressed with not just their performance but also the special guests that they invited. Curious about what they performed, in need of a good playlist, or want to pretend that you’re there? Here’s their complete set list so that you can recreate the experience.

Gorillaz Members explored

The Gorillaz are a very unusual group. Not what you’d expect to see, they are actually virtual. Of course, there are real, human, performers behind them, but they’ve always been fronted by fictional cartoon characters.

The four characters, who are seen in music videos, graphic presentations at concerts, and interviews, have more fame than the musicians themselves.

These are the members: Russell Hobbs on drums and Noodles on guitar, keyboard and vocals.

Damon Albarn, the frontman of Blue and the band’s musical leader since 1998, created the group. He worked closely with Jamie Hewlett (a comic artist) to make the Gorillaz come to life.

Albran, the sole permanent contributor of the group, has collaborated with an enormous range artists.

Gorillaz amazed with Coachella Set List

The Gorillaz set was a highlight of the festival. Fans and others were amazed by what they saw.

Whether you want to relive it all over again or just feel like you were there, here’s the Gorillaz Coachella setlist:

Weekend one:

M1 A1 Tranz Cracker Island 19-2000 Strobelite Hollywood Interlude: Elevator Going Up Andromeda New Gold Skinny Ape Tormenta On Melancholy Hill Dirty Harry Momentary Bliss Rock the House Feel Good Inc. Clint Eastwood

Weekend two:

M1 A1 Tranz Valley of the Pagans Cracker Island O Green World Tormenta The Love of an Ex Take part in sweepstakes Interlude: Elevator Going Up Andromeda New Gold On Melancholy Hill Children with Guns Dirty Harry Garage Palace Rock the House Feel Good Inc. Clint Eastwood

It was impressive on its own, but with the Gorillaz guests it went to the next level. In fact, there weren’t many people that didn’t give the band a helping hand.

Bad Bunny accompanied them in Tormenta, which they recorded on the studio recordings, for weekend 2. Little Simz came on for Garage Palance followed by Moonchild for With Love to an ex.

The Gorillaz has also Beck for The Valley of Pagans. Thundercat is for Cracker Island. Bootie Brown, for New Gold. De La Soul was on Feel Good Inc, Del the Funky Homosapien was on Clint Eastwood’s Rock the House and Del the Funky Homosapien sang for Rock the House. Slowthai also appeared on Momentary Bliss as well as Peven Everett in Strobelight. Jamie Principle helped out with Hollywood. Mos Def performed for Sweepstakes.

If we claim that we have epic guests then we mean it.

Blink192, the band that replaced Frank Ocean when he had to cancel his appearance at Coachella on this Sunday will be headlining. Though rumors circulate about One Direction at Coachella, these definitely haven’t been confirmed.

Now you can create the perfect Gorillaz Coachella playlist, or you could pretend that you are there.