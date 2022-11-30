DC’s Mister Terrific – The Powers And Abilities

Even if someone is a master at martial arts it doesn’t make any difference if they don’t have some tricks of their own. Mister Terrific has these tricks floating about him as hovering.Phantasm“-looking balls. 

Holt used his exceptional intellect and resourcefulness to create his own tools in the fight against crime. These tools are known as T-SpheresThese self-propelled, hand-sized balls can be used as supercomputers that perform a variety of functions. These spheres are capable of being used to project lasers or high-speed projectiles. Every T-Sphere has a recording device and sensor, which can also be used to create holograms. They are powerful computers that can store, send, and hack other devices.

Mister Terrific’s T-Spheres are used for many different purposes and they follow him around as loyal pets. The T-Spheres are strong enough for Terrific to be lifted by them, and they can create a laser grid that protects him against attacks. T-Spheres’ most remarkable feature is their artificial intelligence. They can understand Terrific’s mental and vocal instructions, making the appropriate decisions by themselves.

