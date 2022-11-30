Vanessa Guillen pleads guilty for the Murder of her Army Specialist.

Vanessa Guillen was brutally murdered by the Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen 2 years ago. The sole person charged with her murder is still not proven guilty He pleaded guilty as an accessory to murder After the fact, and three additional charges.

Guillen was only 20 years old at the time. He disappeared from Ft. Guillen, who was 20 at the time, disappeared from Ft. Her remains were discovered on June 30 and investigators determined she’d been bludgeoned to death on the base by another soldier, Aaron David Robinson, who then dismembered and hid her body elsewhere. Robinson, then in detention, fled and killed herself with a pistol when law enforcement tried to catch him.

Aguilar was Robinson’s girlfriend and investigators accused her of helping Robinson dismember Guillen and hide her remains. Aguilar confessed to Robinson’s murder of Guillen, and was detained on July 2.

Aguilar admitted Tuesday that she had accessory to murder, as well as three charges of false statements. Federal prosecutors claim that she participated in “corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating and concealing evidence.”

Guillen revealed to her mother that she was being sexually harassed as a child by an Army sergeant, and that these complaints were ignored by her Army colleagues. Her death led to deep issues in military sexual harassment investigations that culminated in President Joe Biden declaring the specific offense of sexual harassment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Netflix has a documentary that details the case. “I Am Vanessa Guillen,” which tracks her family’s efforts to achieve justice for Guillen. The website debuted in November 17.