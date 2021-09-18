DAZN ‘target BT Sport and its Premier League rights’ but would require approval

Streaming platform DAZN has stepped up its efforts to acquire BT Sport as it looks to move into the UK market, according to reports.

BT Sport has the rights to broadcast 52 Premier League matches throughout the season.

The rights to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and other sports are held by the British broadcasting firm.

The Times reports that it wants BT Sport and its rights but that any takeover will have to be approved by the Premier League.

DAZN has already made moves in the UK market, and they signed a deal with Matchroom to stream boxing on the platform.

DAZN’s interest to purchase BT Sport is based on two factors, it is claimed.

DAZN could boast their position in the British market through the purchase of BT Sport, as they would have a production studio.

However, BT Sport is not stopping them from trying to get the exclusive rights for next summer’s Ashes.

BT don’t hold exclusive rights to the Premier League, however, they are showing the second-highest amount of games.

Sky Sports will broadcast 128, BT 52 and Amazon 20 of the 200 games.