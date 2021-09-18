Cryptocurrency LIVE Prices PEOPLE hunt for the best cryptocurrency as Bitcoin is up today!

PEOPLE hunt for the best cryptocurrency as Bitcoin is up today on Coinbase and Braintrust coin launches.
Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment CEO, said Wednesday that AMC Theatres would accept Bitcoin and another cryptocurrency for online ticket and concession payment.
Aron also stated that other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash would be accepted.
He tweeted: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.”
It comes after, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testified before the Senate Banking Committee this week on cryptocurrency.
Gensler calls for greater protection in crypto trading and lending. He also plans to discuss the environmental risk associated with these currencies.
HOW ARE GOVERNMENTS CRACKING DOWN ON CRYPTO-MINING?
Many of the crypto-mining areas in China are drastically reducing their operations.
Miners create new cryptocurrencies using complex computer code in a complex process, which is highly energy-intensive and requires a lot of computer power.
ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER NAMED A TIME MAGAZINE INFLUENTIAL PERSON
Vitalik Buterin was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2021.
He is also one of the cofounders of Ethereum.
HOW TO EARN BTRST
The website breaks down how to use the new crypto.
“It’s easy. Today you can earn tokens by:
- Inviting other freelancers to the network
- Inviting employers to hire talent on the network
- Completing peer-to-peer vetting
- Additional token rewards will be added over time. Keep checking back for updates.
HOW TO USE BRAINTRUST COIN
The Braintrust or BTRST website describes how to use the crypto saying “Redeem tokens for special perks created exclusively for the Braintrust community such as free and discounted software, products, career resources, and community parks.
“And we’re continually adding new ways for Talent to use BTRST, so you’ll always have options.”
WHAT IS BRAINTRUST?
The new coin describes itself as “the first decentralized talent network that connects highly skilled technical freelancers with the world’s most reputable brands like Nestle, Porsche, Atlassian, Goldman Sachs, and Nike.
“Braintrust’s unique business model allows talent to retain 100% of their earnings and enables organizations to spin up flexible, skilled teams on-demand at a fraction of the cost of traditional staffing firms.
“This new business model that limits fee extraction and enables community ownership is uniquely enabled by a blockchain token.”
SEC CHAIRMAN ADDRESSES CONGRESS
AMC TO ACCEPT CRYPT
INTERACTIVE BROKERS ADDS TOOL
Interactive Brokers Group announced on Monday that they launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on their platform.
According to Reuters, “U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds.”
RISKS OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Below we round up five risks of investing in cryptocurrencies.
- Consumer protection: Some investments advertising high returns based on crypto assets may not be subject to regulation beyond anti-money laundering requirements.
- Price volatility: Significant price volatility in crypto assets, combined with the inherent difficulties of valuing crypto assets reliably, places consumers at a high risk of losses.
- Product complexity: The complexity of some products and services relating to crypto assets can make it hard for consumers to understand the risks. It is not possible to convert crypto assets back into cash. It is dependent on the availability of cash and demand for crypto assets.
- Charges and fees: Consumers should consider the impact of fees and charges on their investment which may be more than those for regulated investment products.
- Marketing materials: Firms may overstate the returns of products or understate the risks involved.
EXPERTS ON HBAR
Myron Jobson, Personal Finance Campaigner, interactive investor, says that one of Hedra’s unique selling points is its purported energy efficiency credentials.
He told The Sun: “Unlike the Bitcoin network which uses more in one year as the country of Argentina, analysis by Cambridge University suggests, Hedra claims to be a low carbon footprint public ledger.”
“It is part of the InterWork Alliance’s (IWA) Sustainability Business Working Group which aims to aid global efforts on sustainability in the crypto space by in a number of ways, including standardizing carbon offsets.
“Proof-of-stake blockchains like Hedra inherently consume energy to function – there is no getting around it.
It is hard for lay investors to assess the effectiveness of carbon offsets based on publicly available information.
Mt Jobson adds: “Hedera Hashgraph still has a long way to go in proving its concept. The usual warnings over risk and volatility apply here.”
WHAT IS THE BAR WORTH?
You can buy and sell HBAR on some crypto exchanges and is currently trading at $0.3987 at the time of writing.
In the past 24 hours, HBAR has increased nearly 5% and fallen just over 10% from its all-time high in March at $0.4495.
What is HBAR?
Hashgraph, which is similar to a Blockchain, was created by Leemon Baird in 2017.
Baird, Mance Harmon, and Mance Harms created the distributed ledger known as Hedera Hashgraph.
HBAR is the cryptocurrency of the Hedera Hashgraph.
The company itself explains: “HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of the Hedera public network.”
It claims to be the third generation public ledger after “Bitcoin pioneered decentralized infrastructure and Ethereum brought programmability”.
The total HBAR supply is 50billion units. Coinmarketcap estimates that almost 7billion of these were in circulation at the time of January 2021, which is around 14% of the total supply.
Herrera has a governing council, with members including well-known companies such as Boeing, Google IBM, and Boeing.
NO GUARANTEE
The HBAR coin is one of the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the world based on market cap, according to the website Coinmarketcap.
HBAR, like all cryptocurrencies, is highly volatile. Its value can fluctuate in a split second.
It is possible to lose your entire investment in cryptocurrency. You should not invest in crypto if you cannot afford it or in financial products that you are unfamiliar with.
It’s not possible to turn your crypto investment into cash. You could also be charged higher fees for traditional financial products.
You won’t be covered if anything goes wrong because cryptocurrencies don’t have a regulatory framework.
Also, newer cryptocurrencies are riskier than older coins like bitcoin.
WHAT IS XLM?
XLM was launched in 2014 by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim after both left rival cryptocoin Ripple amid disagreements over the company’s direction.
It is described as a “distributed, hybrid blockchain” that lets money be moved and stored faster and at a lower cost.
Digital currency is built on tokens called lumens.
You can purchase a lumen on cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Blockchain, and CoinTiger.
IBM was one of the first partners in XLM.
It makes use of the XLM network to allow financial institutions to complete transactions using its Blockchain technology.
WHAT IS BITCOIN?
As the name indicates, the cryptocurrency is small.
Litecoin was founded in 2011 by Charlie Lee, a Google engineer. It operates in a similar way to Bitcoin.
Mr. Lee on occasions refers to Litecoin as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.”
The two cryptocurrencies act similarly in how their global payment operations are set up.
Both aren’t controlled by financial institutions.
ALEXIS OHANIAN ON ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER VITALIK BUTERIN, PART THREE
“Whether it’s startups like Sorare reinventing fantasy sports or Rainbow users showing off their NFT collections, none of this would’ve existed without Vitalik’s creation,” Ohanian added.
“I’ve never been more excited about the potential of the Internet, and that’s largely thanks to Vitalik Buterin.”
ALEXIS OHANIAN ON ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER VITALIK BUTERIN, CONTINUED
“What makes Vitalik so special, though, is that he is a builder’s builder,” Ohanian added.
“No one person could’ve possibly come up with all of the uses for Ethereum, but it did take one person’s idea to get it started. From there, a new world has opened up, and given rise to new ways of leveraging blockchain technology—some of which I’ve invested in.”
WHAT DID ALEXIS OHANIAN SAY ABOUT ETHEREUM CO-FOUNDER VITALIK BUTERIN?
Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of Ethereum, was named one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People of 2021.
In an entry for the magazine about the innovator, Alexis Ohanian wrote, “Thanks to Reddit’s r/Ethereum community, I’ve had the privilege of following Vitalik Buterin’s career from early on, which is why I’ve taken a certain pride in watching his legacy grow.”
“Sure, we can talk about the value he’s created as the platform’s co-founder, including Ethereum’s impressive market cap of around $400 billion, the dazzling world of decentralized apps, and this year’s boom in the trading of NFTs,” he added.
HOW ARE GOVERNMENTS CRACKING DOWN ON CRYPTO-MINING, CONTINUED
Authorities in China’s southwest province of Sichuan ordered crypto-mining projects to close earlier this summer.
This was in response to Beijing declaring war on Bitcoin mining and trade as part of a number of measures to reduce financial risk.
-
WHAT ARE THE GOVERNMENTS DOING TO CRYPTO MINING?
Is TETHER stable?
The Tether cryptocurrency, which is also known as USDT, was officially launched as Real coin in 2014 but has since changed its name.
It’s described as a “stable coin;” a type of cryptocurrency that works to keep crypto values stable.
After hitting a 2021 high in mid-April, the price of Tether has remained stable.
WHAT IS Tether?
The Tether cryptocurrency, also known as USDT, was officially launched as Real coin in 2014.
It’s described as a “stable coin;” a type of cryptocurrency that aims to keep crypto values stable.
Tether aims to do this by pegging the price to a regular “fiat” currency, like US dollars, Euros, or the Chinese yuan.
FINANCIAL EXPERT ON THE SHIBA INU COIN
Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told The Sun about the Shiba Inu coin previously: “The Shiba Inu coin appears to have been created just to give Dogecoin a run for its money.”
“It features the same dog which became a meme, and aims to replicate Dogecoin’s success of turning a joke into a money-making machine.”
The Shiba token website said: “Nicknamed the DOGECOIN KILLER, this ERC-20 ONLY token can remain well under a penny and still outpace Dogecoin in a small amount of time (relatively speaking).”
WHAT IS THE SHIBA INU COIN?
Shibu Inu tokens are cryptocurrencies.
According to its website, users can hold trillions of them.
Shiba tokens can be listed on ShibaSwap’s own decentralized exchange and are incentivized.
The tokens feature the same Shiba Inu dog as Dogecoin, which has rocketed in popularity recently.