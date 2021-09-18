Cryptocurrency LIVE Prices PEOPLE hunt for the best cryptocurrency as Bitcoin is up today!

PEOPLE hunt for the best cryptocurrency as Bitcoin is up today on Coinbase and Braintrust coin launches.

Adam Aron, AMC Entertainment CEO, said Wednesday that AMC Theatres would accept Bitcoin and another cryptocurrency for online ticket and concession payment.

Aron also stated that other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash would be accepted.

He tweeted: “Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.”

It comes after, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler testified before the Senate Banking Committee this week on cryptocurrency.

Gensler calls for greater protection in crypto trading and lending. He also plans to discuss the environmental risk associated with these currencies.

