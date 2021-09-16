What Is Really Going On With Doug Williams on Days of Our Lives?

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Thursday, September 16, 2021, reveal in Salem Doug and Julie trying to find out what’s been going on with him, so they turn to the best doctor in town, Kaya Brady Johnson.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Is Doug Williams A Medical Mystery?

Locking Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) in the freezer at Julie’s Place and mistakenly calling Roman (Josh Taylor) “John” and Marlena (Deidre Hall) “Vivian” has both Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie worried that he may be suffering from some sort of dementia and it terrifies them both. They decide to investigate and visit Salem University Hospital’s only doctor that seems to be able to help.

What will Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) find? Could Doug be in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s or might it be the beginning stages of something else familiar to Salemites, but absolutely frightening nonetheless? Hmmm…

DOOL Spoilers – Sweet Bits For Allie Horton And Chanel Dupree

It’s time for Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) to open up their little bakery in Horton Square, Sweet Bits. Will it succeed or will something happen to their happiness? It is possible that there may be tension between the women, which could prevent their bakery from becoming a success.

Elsewhere, Chanel’s mother, Paulina (Jackee Harry), decides it’s time to confide in Marlena. Will she confess about Lani’s (Sal Stowers) true parentage? Marlena is why she confides in her? She was Tamara’s (Marilyn McCoo) friend more than she was Paulina’s, but Marlena does look like a good secret keeper, right? Perhaps Paulina will be able to turn to her professionally.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Johnny DiMera Won’t Give Up

Johnny (Carson Boatman) is as determined to make his movie about his mother’s fantastical life as ever. He has his funding and he’s ready to take a look back at the past, but he needs a script. Spoilers, he calls Will (Chandler Massey), to discuss the possibility. He will convince him to write his script or give him the script that he wrote about his mother in 2014. Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives weekdays to see how these stories play out.