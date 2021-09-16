At a restaurant, a horrified woman bites into a burger before chewing on a rotting finger.

A woman got the shock of her life when she bit into a human finger inside a juicy beef burger.

Estefany Benitez claimed that the fast-food restaurant continued to serve customers after she made the grisly discovery.

According to the stunning diner, she ordered a meal at Hot Burger Santa Cruz de la Sierra in Bolivia last Sunday, September 12. This was when she made her grisly discovery.

Hot Burger staff later told investigators that he had lost his finger at work.

Estefany wrote on Facebook: “At the moment of eating, I chewed on a FINGER.”

She posted images of the rotting finger on Facebook along with videos of her waiting to speak to a representative for Hot Burger.

In the recording, they can be heard telling Estefany: “Please tell me what you want and we will give it to you.”

In the footage, the Hot Burger representative also explains that the burgers arrive at the store pre-prepared and “nothing like this has ever happened to us before”.

Estefany says in one video viewed over 60,000 times: “Here we are at the magnificent Hot Burger where a finger ended up in my burger. I’ll post a photo of the finger right away.

In the photo, the top of a rotting digit is seen on the side of the woman’s plate after she had apparently taken a bite of the burger.

She said a store representative offered to close the restaurant while she was still there, but then “carried on serving customers as nothing had happened”.

After the woman’s post was widely shared on social media, a company spokesperson called the matter an “unfortunate incident” and explained that a worker had lost part of his index finger while preparing the meat.

The Vice Minister for Consumer and Defence of User Rights made a decision to close the branch temporarily and impose a penalty on the company.