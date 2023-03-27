Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Kristen Uses Rachel To Escape Prison

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rachel Black, Finley Rose Slater (Rachel Black), will want to see Kristen Dimera (Stacy Haiduk), inside prison. Is Kristen going to use Rachel as a means of escape?

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Kristen Dimera Is Not Beyond Using A Child

Days of Our Lives spoilers show that Kristen will use a child to help her get what she wantsIt is what she desires. Kristen once took an embryo from Theresa Donovan, ex-Jen Lilly, and gave it to her as her own.

Kristen left after Kristen got back her son. Kristen never returned. But like a bad penny she always appears to come back. Kristen used Rachel for Brady Black’s (Eric Martsolf), control throughout her entire young adulthood.

This time Kristen might use Rachel to escape prison. Brady insists that Kristen inform Rachel not to act against Chloe Lane. (Nadia Bjorlin).

Kristen will manage to control the situation quickly, even though Rachel may be furious at her mother for showing up in Statesville. You can then manipulate the situation.

DOOL Spoilers – Rachel Black Wants To Be With Her Mother

Rachel would like her parents to live together, but this is unlikely to happen. Brady is more than fed up with Kristen and her drama and doesn’t want to be in her presence at all.

Kristen might use her situation to her advantage. Kristen isn’t going to harm her daughter but suppose Kristen were to talk Rachel into acting like a kidnap victim.

Kristen could have found a gun from somewhere, and held it towards her daughter until they could leave the city. While Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton), may not have the time or ability to help, let’s suppose that he has someone send Kristen a car. Kristen might take off with Rachel, just as she had planned. Brady could not be more confused.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Would Kristen Dimera Use Her Daughter To Break Out?

Kristen may be able use her child, and nobody would ever find them for many years. Kristen is surrounded by friends all around the globe and it’s likely that someone will take Kristen and her child in to hide them.

How about where Kristen used to live before she moved into the convent? Perhaps another of Stefano Dimera’s (Joe Mascolo) old hiding places just like Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) has been using for years.

Kristen can she get Rachel to leave the country like the other times? If Kristen can free Rachel from Brady, will Rachel and Kristen be seen ever again?

You can keep up to date with all things DOOL. Keep checking this site often to find Days Of Our Lives spoilers and news.