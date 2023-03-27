“Sometimes, I Feel Sorry For Him”

One young boy, who took on a huge responsibility not many kids his age could handle, is now being called a guardian angel. He helps his mom, who is disabled, move about wherever they need to go instead of just playing all day.

Children are expected to be active and play at two years of age. These energetic toddlers are eager to be active and want everything in life.

Pomelo is responsible for his mom’s care. As a result, he doesn’t complain about any of it.

Pomelo assists his mother picking out vegetables.Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post | Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post

Pomelo is the son of Wang, a cerebral palsy patient. Wang’s condition limits Pomelo’s muscle control.

Pomelo is two years old and holds his mom’s blow dryer as she dry her hair. She also takes her hand while she steps down stairs, assists in her feeding, and picks up her shoes. He’s also used to doing chores, such as washing dishes, mopping up, or hanging clothes on the line.

Pomelo helped his mom dry her hair.Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post | Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post

Wang proudly states that her son is intelligent. He Keep this in mind She tells Wang what she thinks and advises her to be cautious in some situations. Wang was trying to pour Pomelo milk, and fell. The floor was slippery, and she told her son why. Pomelo has been extra cautious when stepping on slippery floors since then.

Pomelo is frequently left at home with his grandmother because Pomelo has two parents who are delivery couriers. Pomelo makes it easy for his grandmother by staying away from trouble and helping out with chores.

Pomelo assists his mother with laundry. Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post | Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post

Pomelo’s mom considers him their greatest blessing. Their family frowned on their marriage to Pomelo’s father, also with cerebral palsy. The love that the little boy showed for their relationship made it possible to be blessed when he was born.

Although many people question Wang’s decision to have her child, Wang insists she would have it any way.

Wang does her best for her son.Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post | Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post

Wang is a different story. AcceptancePomelo’s young age meant that she felt sorry for her husband “Sometimes”, as he took on such much responsibility. She and her husband have been working hard for him to achieve a better future.

Pomelo is intelligent and the couple want to give him a great education. The parents know that their son is struggling, but they hope they can provide the best for him.

Pomelo’s parents live a life that is as normal as they can.Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post | Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post

Many people shared their stories on the internet and showed their support for this happy family. Their child is bound to have more empathy and compassion than any other child. It would be a great world if there was more compassion and empathy,” said one viewer. said.

A second person echoed these sentiments. writing: This little boy is so compassionate and capable of helping others.

Pomelo lives happily with his parents. | Source: Youtube.com/South China Morning Post

However, some people questioned the decision of these parents to have children, due to their disability. Wang replied to the doubters that she was entitled to choose the kind of life she wants because she is determined. This proud mother is added:

“I choose to be a mom. “I’m certain that I can raise my son. Persons with disabilities can be people. There’s always a way.

Their love for Pomelo has motivated them to continue working towards their families’ better future. They are encouraged to pursue their goals by the support of internet users.

Their love for Pomelo has motivated them to continue working towards their families' better future. They are encouraged to pursue their goals by the support of internet users.