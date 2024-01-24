DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Alex’s Shocking Revelation Crushes Justin’s Paternity Scheme – Find Out What Happens Next!

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) Spoilers: Justin’s Secret Crush on Theresa Puts Father-Son Relationship in Jeopardy

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers suggest that Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) has not been treating Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) very kindly.

DOOL Spoilers – Victor Kiriakis’ Secret Son

After Victor’s death, his revised will was discovered, in which he confessed to having a secret son. Everyone suspects that the secret son is Alex, and this revelation has affected both Justin and Alex deeply.

While their relationship hasn’t fundamentally changed, given that Justin raised Alex as his own, the revelation has left the young man feeling confused.

DOOL Spoilers – Alex Kiriakis’ Emotional Turmoil

When Alex arrived in Salem as a wealthy playboy, he was already struggling with emotional confusion. Through his journey, Alex realized the error of his ways and sought therapy from Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

What Alex remains unaware of, however, is that Justin is his true father in all senses, including genetically. Unfortunately, Konstantin Meleounis (John Kapelos) and Theresa Donovan (Emily O’Brien) are withholding this truth from Alex.

At present, Alex is romantically involved with Theresa. Although she almost confessed the truth after her relapse, she hesitated at the last moment. It seems that Alex and others will have to wait a while longer before the truth finally comes to light.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Justin Kiriakis’ Struggle to Connect

Following the revocation of Tate Black’s (Jamie Martin Mann) bail, Alex mistreated Justin by removing him from the case, despite not being Tate’s parent. Alex’s motivations seem to be driven by his concern for Theresa, yet his methods are often misguided.

Despite offering his apology to Justin, a certain emotional distance remains between the two. Perhaps it will take an ultimate act of fatherly love for Justin to prove what being a father truly means to Alex. After all, Alex has never lost Justin; he simply hasn’t fully realized it yet.

DOOL Spoilers – Actions Speak Louder Than Words

How can Justin prove his love to Alex? Perhaps it will take a significant sacrifice, such as Justin saving Alex’s life. With Konstantin’s escalation and his targeting of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), the drama is set to intensify. Viewers are advised to stay tuned!

What do you think lies ahead for Justin, Alex, Theresa, and Konstantin? When will the truth finally come to the surface? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below, and continue tuning in to the drama on Peacock to stay up-to-date.

