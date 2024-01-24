Woman, 38, Gives Birth to 17th Baby & Reveals Her Spacious Family Home

Woman 38 Gives Birth to 17th Baby and Gives a Tour of Her House, a Family of 19

Nancy Welcomes 17th Child: Takes Us Inside Her Family of 19 in Heartwarming Story

Nancy, age 38, a mother to 17 children who shares her life with her YouTube channel, Real Life Real Solutions, has given us a glimpse of what life looks like with a big family. The mother has eight girls and had her ninth boy on October 29, 2023. In the video introducing the newest addition to her pact, Nancy also spoke about the day she gave birth.

Birth of Her 17th Child: The Arrival

She admitted that she hoped for her son to arrive early and jokingly said that she did not want him to arrive on Halloween because she worried he would look like an alien. Fortunately, her son arrived shy of the holiday.

Labor Day: Celebrating Her Son’s Birthday

On the day Nancy went into labor, she had made last-minute plans to celebrate her son’s 16th birthday. Just as the guests were about to arrive, her water broke, but it was too late to cancel the party.

All worked out well because her son got a baby brother as a birthday present, and still had fun with his friends. This was now the second birthday that was shared among their 17 children.

Adapting to the New Arrival

The new addition to the family was well received. Nancy said most of her children adjusted well to the new baby, but the second youngest would sometimes sleep in the baby’s bassinet and wanted to take back the role of being the baby in the family.

Handling the Adjustment: Making Every Child Feel Special

But since it was the first time one of their children had acted like that, Nancy said she and her husband made sure to give him all the hugs and kisses so that he did not feel left out. The intriguing part of being a family 19 is how Nancy and her husband run their household.

The Household of 19: Life Inside the Welcoming Home

The mother admitted that many people were asking her for a house tour, and she finally delivered. The family of 19 lives in a big home that can accommodate all their children. The house opens up to a grand spiral staircase.

The Staircase

On the side of the stairs is the music room, where they have two working stations with computers, a piano, a three-seater couch, and one recliner. From there, we are taken to the kitchen with a big round table. Nancy clarified that she specifically wanted a round table because she did not feel too far from everyone during meals.

The Kitchen and Living Space

The kitchen is also equipped with two dishwashers, which has become a nice and convenient addition to the home. It also had a lot of counter space with bar stools at the end of the counters. The laundry room is not far from the kitchen. It is well organized with a washing machine and dryer as well as a changing table.

Meeting the Children’s Needs

Nancy revealed that they had a changing station on every floor of the house. On the side side of the downstairs laundry room is a bathroom. The family also has a garage that barely fits their big family van. They have three fridges in the garage where they keep their groceries and