Adele and ABBA are in the Biggest Chart Battle of all Times!

It will be Adele versus Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid in November as the chart icons are set to delight music lovers by unleashing new albums at the same time

ABBA and Adele are likely to be in conflict on the charts this year, as both artists are set to release new music simultaneously.

After releasing her 25th album in 2015, Adele, a British singer, has been unable to stop fans from searching for new music for six years. (*) But a six-year wait is nothing compared to the 40 years ABBA fans have been waiting – as it was in 1981 that Swedish icons Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad released their eighth album The Visitors.

This week, ABBA fans were thrilled to hear two brand new tracks from the Scandinavian singers ahead of their new album Voyage – due for release on November 5.

ABBA – Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – will release their long-awaited new album in November

The Sun claims the group will be engaged in the biggest chart battle of their lives – and the biggest album race ever – as they report: The publication says the battle to top the charts between the music stars will eclipse the infamous rivalry of Blur and Oasis in the 1990s – while predicting it is too late for Adele to change her release date.“Adele had also earmarked that date to bring out her as-yet-untitled fourth album.”

A source told The Sun: “Release dates are carefully planned and record labels usually talk to each other to avoid major artists releasing on the same day.

Adele is reportedly ‘earmarked for the same date as her album’s release.

ABBA’s long-awaited new album has been preceded by the double single I Still Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down.

“But Abba and Adele’s new albums have both been such closely guarded secrets that those conversations haven’t happened.

“It is not easy to just move release dates because there are TV appearances, single releases, and major campaigns all setup. If they do go head-to-head, the record sales will be absolutely huge and it is anyone’s guess who will emerge victoriously.”

Transformed Adele’s abrupt coyness’shows her seriousness about Rich Paul’

The group will also be touring next year in the same holographic form that they are now. They use technology to create avatars by turning back time.

s long-awaited fourth album is tipped for a November release – after fans had hoped it would be unleashed last year.‘70s glory to take to the road so fans can see their image perform on stage.

Meanwhile, Adele’Adele has already released three albums – 2008’s 19, 21, and 2015’s 25, respectively.

Last year’s reports suggested that the record would be released in September, but Jonathan Dickins, manager of the company, stated in June:

when her album would be out – as she reacted to a fan asking her when her album would be released.“It [the album] isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops.”

While Adele herself said two months later said she had “no idea”