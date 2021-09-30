‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Cox, best known for his star-making role in Netflix’s Daredevil series, has signed with Range Media Partners.

Cox can currently be seen starring opposite Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, and Clare Dunne in the AMC/Bron Studios series, Kin, about an Irish family embroiled in a gangland war. He is perhaps best known for playing the lead role of Matt Murdock in the hit Marvel TV series, Daredevil, which aired for three season on Netflix. In 2019, he starred opposite Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton in a stage production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, directed by Jamie Lloyd. The play had a sold-out run in London, and transferred then transferred to Broadway where it was a hit with both audiences and critics. Other recent credits include James Marsh’s King of Thieves and The Theory of Everything. On television, he earned acclaim for his performance as the Irish enforcer Owen Sleater in the HBO Emmy-winning series, Boardwalk Empire.

This marks yet another high profile signing for Range following the big news of Shailene Woodley joining the client roster.

Cox is also represented by United Agents and UTA.