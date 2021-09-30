Woman Turns Breastmilk Into A Ring, And People Have Thoughts

However you go about it, parenting is difficult. From the time that little line turns pink, there are a million little and big decisions to make.

I was 34-years-old when I found out I was pregnant with my daughter. I wanted to do everything the “right” way. I wanted to have a “natural” birth with skin to skin after delivery. I wanted to breastfeed and babywear.

But instead, I ended up with an emergency c-section, didn’t see my baby for almost two hours, came this close to giving up breastfeeding, supplemented with formula for a while, and the first time I put my baby in a wrap carrier, we both cried.

Despite everything, we ended up breastfeeding for 22 months. It was so incredibly difficult, painful, joyful, and exhausting. If you’ve breastfed, it’s a memory that impacts you deeply and profoundly. Something you don’t want to let go of.

That’s why jewelry made from human milk has hit the market—to help you hold onto your experiences.

From Human Milk To Beautiful Keepsakes

Childhood mementos never go out of style. Many parents keep their baby’s first outfit, shoes, locks of hair, and even teeth. This is often considered normal, but it may seem weird to some people or certain cultures. More recently, jewelry made from human milk has hit the market.

In the early 2000s, artists began selling their designs on Etsy. Apparently, these days, if you choose to shop with Etsy, they will only use simulated milk and you’ll need to go to the company’s actual website to order your personalized piece.

Usually, the piece of jewelry only takes a few tablespoons of breastmilk, and according to buyers, shipping breastmilk is surprisingly easy.

There are a ton of designs to choose from. From simplistic oval rings and pendants to more elaborate and ornate jewelry, there are plenty of styles and price points for everyone.

Love It Or Leave It

Naturally, people (especially keyboard warriors) have a lot of feelings about this type of jewelry. Just like every other polarizing topic, once parenting blogs, social media, and Reddit began sharing about the jewelry, people everywhere had major feelings.

Many people said, while they understood the sentiment, the jewelry wasn’t their cup of tea. Some people just didn’t get it at all, and lots of people had conflicting feelings.

On the Reddit thread titled, “Turn your breastmilk into…,” ylietruth posted, “At first, I thought, ewww! However, this is actually fascinating. Pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum…every stage comes with so many conflicting emotions. I understand the emotional loss of the breastfeeding years. Whoever thought of this deserves praise.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.