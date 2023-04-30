Danniella Westbrook rushed to hospital as she suffers ‘unreal’ pain just days after surgery

DANNIELLA Westbrook rushed to hospital for help after struggling with severe pain for days.

The 49-year-old arrived back in Portugal today after undergoing major face surgery in Turkey and revealed her agony.

2 Danniella Westbrook told fans she was back in hospital

2 The star has returned to Portugal, where she is now living

Danniella told her followers: “Only I could land back in Portugal after surgery only to end up in hospital.

“The pain I’ve experienced is unreal, most frightening few days. Need it like a hole in the head, literally.”

The EastEnders icon went under the knife in Turkey earlier this month and shared the gory post operation photos exclusively with Central Recorder.

Sharing details of the procedure, Danniella said: “For the facial reconstruction I had a surgical thread lift where they put 1200 threads into my face.

“Then I had liposuction to remove fat from my body and into my cheeks and lips and to make my face more symmetrical. They also used it to align my nose. I had fat grafting on my chin and my jawline etched.”

It’s been a long time coming for Danniella who had been planning the surgery for years.

But due to her past drug addiction battle she had to get it just right to avoid failing in her recovery because the drugs used as painkillers following surgery can cause addicts to relapse.

Her surgery comes after she was left with crumbling bones in her nose and a collapsed jaw and cheekbones due to years of cocaine addiction.