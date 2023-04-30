BBC bosses have threatened to charge rivals a lot of money for using their footage from the coronation

BBC chiefs have been accused by rival media of trying cash in on Coronation footage. They threatened to charge hefty fees to those who want to use it.

The broadcast pool — which includes the Beeb, ITV and Sky — will control the coverage from next Saturday’s historic crowning of King Charles in Westminster Abbey.

2 BBC has threatened to impose hefty fees for any footage taken of Charles coronation Alamy

2 Westminster Abbey will host the coronation next Saturday.

They agreed not to charge for footage from the Queen’s funeral.

The UK News Publishers who wish to stream Coronation online are being asked for six-figure fees.

The footage will still be available to foreign media for free.

Tory MP Henry Smith blasted: “Just like the Queen’s funeral, King Charles III’s coronation is a significant moment in British history and should be witnessed by as many people as possible.

“The BBC should not be charging extortionate amounts for the use of its footage.

A joint spokesman for the BBC, ITN and Sky said: “UK broadcasters are investing heavily in coverage and have asked for a fair and reasonable financial contribution.”