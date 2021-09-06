Danielle Fishel, actress of ‘Boy Meets World,’ has a second child with Jensen Karp.

Boy Meets World Danielle Fishel, a star of Topanga, is a proud mother to another baby boy. The actress, 40, is best known for her role on Topanga. She announced her second baby via Instagram on Sept. 5, in a sweet post. Keaton Joseph Karp was born Sunday, August 29. Fishel says that the day is symbolic for their family due to several reasons.

“On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world,” Danielle captioned the photograph in part. “He was born on his deceased grandfather’s birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old.”

Adler Lawrence Karp was her 2-year-old child. He was born in August 2019 and spent some time in the NICU because he was four weeks premature. One picture shows Adler holding her infant. Fishel said that Adler cannot get enough of the baby.

“Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us, “She continued. “Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do.”

Fishel revealed the pregnancy via Instagram in May PostThis was also a significant milestone for her 40th year. “I couldn’t be more grateful to enter my 40’s with my amazing husband and son, excitedly expecting the arrival of baby boy #2,” She wrote.

The happy couple got married in 2018. Karp is a TV producer and radio personality. From 2013 to 2016, she was married to Tim Belusko. Fishel and Belusko had no children together.