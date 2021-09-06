Amy Walsh of Emmerdale is expecting her first kid with Toby Alexander Smith.

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has just given birth to her first child, Toby Alexander-Smith. The soap stars met in the audience at Strictly in 2019 and are delighted to be parents. Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh has been blessed with Toby Alexander Smith’s first child.

Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has just given birth to her first child, Toby Alexander-Smith. The soap stars met in the audience at Strictly in 2019 and are delighted to be parents.

They first met in 2019 at Strictly Come Dancing’s audience and started a relationship. Amy is excited to become a mom and the couple is currently preparing for their marriage.

She said OK! magazine: “It feels as though the way everything happened was meant to be. I thought I might struggle with fertility, so for pregnancy to happen quite easily and when I wanted – I was gobsmacked. We feel incredibly lucky…”

The 34-year-old actress was worried about becoming a mom after being diagnosed with Polycystic Ovaries at age 20. She continued: “I always thought falling pregnant was going to be a battle. Toby knew how worried I was, especially as I’m a bit older.

“It was something I hoped would happen, but it felt like a blessing.”

Toby added: “There’s never a perfect time. You could always think, ‘We could do with a bigger house or investing more time in our careers,’ but if you’ve met the right person then that’s it.”

Amy is the sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberly Walsh but has found fame in her own right as an actress, while Toby is best known for his role in EastEnders. Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe is her role, while Toby plays EastEnders villain Gray Atkins.

She also added on to her pregnancy: “It’s always something I hoped and prayed would happen at some point. “I’ve enjoyed being an auntie, but after meeting Toby I felt like I really wanted a child myself.”

They shared that they had been trying to have a baby since January and were thrilled to learn that Amy was already pregnant after only two months.