The trailer for “Alaskan Bush People” Season 13 shows Billy Brown’s final scenes and funeral

Discovery’s reality series is a hit Alaskan Bush people will return for its 13th series, and the Brown family deals with the loss of their patriarch Billy Brown. Discovery releases a teaser for the first lookIt seems that the majority of the season will be dedicated towards Billy’s memorial. After suffering a seizure, Billy was killed on February 7. Fans can see Ami, his wife and daughters Rain and Snowbird and Noah and their sons Bear, Matt and Bam Bam, Gabe as they reflect on the loss.

“Dad always told us one day we’d have to carry on without him, but we weren’t ready for him to go,” Bam: In the video above It cuts to Gabe calling 911, and asking for help “just send an ambulance.”Snowbird also offers an indication that Billy saw things clearer than we thought. “Looking back, Dad knew his time in this world was coming to an end, and we can see how he was laying out a plan for us, preparing us to achieve the vision,” She explained. “If only we understood his plan sooner.”

Snowbird wonders if the Brown family can continue their off-the-grid lifestyle without Billy. “Life now is unlike anything we’ve faced before,” She said. “We’ll never give up our fight for total freedom, but can we do it without Dad?”It is called “a” by the video narrator “defining”Year for the Browns.

The video also shows that the new season will include the months leading up to and after Billy’s death. “I’m ready to start thinking like we used to think, you know, let’s get some craziness out here,” Billy speaks as he is shown on the ranch of his family in Washington.