Manchester United fans fume over Kevin De Bruyne booking decision after Aaron Wan-Bissaka red

Manchester United fans are fuming after Kevin De Bruyne escaped with a yellow card for a horror tackle on Idrissa Gueye – just two weeks after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a similar challenge.

After going too far with Christopher Martins, Wan-Bissaka was issued his marching orders for Young Boys.

De Bruyne made a similar challenge to Gueye, a former Everton star. He was given a one-off yellow card.

It was a challenge worthy of a red and many neutral fans were shocked that the Belgian midfielder was allowed on the pitch.

One Twitter user wrote: “lol when utd players make a challenge like the de bruyne one everyone says they should get a red card.”

Someone else said: “That shows the inconsistency of refs not saying de Bruyne should be sent off necessarily but AWB got a red for the same thing.”

Another added: “So how’s that only a yellow for De Bruyne when Wan-Bissaka got a red last week.”

A fourth person begged: “Surely De Bruyne will get a red, AWB did the same against young boys and got an immediate red… this will show if there’s bias or not.”

“That’s red for de bruyne if it was for AWB f*** off this bias is insane,” added another, while someone else moaned: “Wan-Bissaka straight red card, de Bruyne yellow. Same tackle. Absolute joke.”

De Bruyne was fortunate to remain on the pitch, but even with his continued presence, City was unable to overturn a 1-0 deficit going into the half-time break following Gueye’s opener.