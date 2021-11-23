Dancing With the Stars Season 30: Names of a Winner

And the winner is…

Iman Shumpert Daniella Karagach! The top prize for season 30, was won by the dancing duo on Monday, November 22. Dancing With the Stars: The Mirrorball Trophy. The pair wasn’t necessarily the expected winner for tonight’s finale episode, as the final face-off featured some fierce competition. This is Iman and Daniella, the rivals. JoJo Siwa Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Amanda Kloots Alan Bersten; Cody Rigsby Cheryl Burke.

Nonetheless, Iman’s big win is a historic one, since the We Got Love Teyana & Iman star is the first former NBA player to win DWTS. Congrats!!

Although this season has been one to remember, Dancing With the StarsIt has been a great show, but it hasn’t been without drama. Specifically, COVID-19 appeared to be the biggest challenge for production, with Rigsby and Burke testing positive earlier in the competition and judge Derek HoughBeing diagnosed with the virus less that a week before the event.

“I wanted you to hear it straight from me,”Derek stated this in an Instagram video posted Nov. 16. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID…I feel strong, but I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals. Doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can. I’m currently in quarantine and I’ll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what’s going on.”