Dancing With The Stars Season 30 Winner Revealed In Surprise Upset

Warning! Warning! Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 finale. You are responsible for your actions!

Dancing with the StarsEvery episode of Season 30 featured memorable moments that were truly unforgettable, including the finale. The performances were outstanding, the voting margins tight and, once again, the finale was won by an unexpected winner. It was a night that seemed to be a milestone. JoJo SiwaAnd Jenna JohnsonThey would be the first couple to have same-sex. Iman ShumpertAnd Daniella KaragachThe huge upset was a historic one. Shumpert is the winner of the competition.

Iman Shumpert’s first perfect score of season finale night was a sign that something was up. Shumpert’s performance was quickly followed by Daniella Karagach’s perfect score, which was the same as Jenna Johnson’s. One major difference is that Siwa and Johnson had perfect scores before tonight, while Shumpert was closer to the bottom of all 30 seasons.

Perhaps the most important factor was Iman Schumpert’s level of advancement under Daniella Kargach. Dancing with the StarsHis journey was so captivating that it was almost impossible to not fall in love with him by the end. That’s not to take away anything from JoJo Siwa, but at the end of the day, she’s been a professional dancer since she was a small child. Fans were expecting her to dominate every week, even though she almost got sent home for a strange week.

Still, it’s hard not to feel a little upset for JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, who had the highest overall score in Dancing with the StarsThe season is 30. Johnson’s second consecutive season will see her finish with a competitor who finished in second place despite having the highest overall score. Thankfully, she and Siwa made history in another way and will likely go down as one of the more memorable couples in show history even though they didn’t win.

How the rest of the results turned out? Amanda KlootsAnd Alan BerstenThey came in fourth place, Cody RigsbyAnd Cheryl BurkeThird place was easily secured. Host Tyra Banks did comment that the votes were incredibly tight throughout the night, so one can’t help but wonder if just a few hundred votes could’ve drastically shaken up the results for the finale.

Overall, Dancing with the Stars’ Season 30 finale summed up the tone of the season. Dancing isn’t everything when it comes to the voters, and they proved that time and time again with surprising eliminations. Still, it’s kind of incredible that Iman Shumpert, of all people, ended up winning it all, as I don’t think anyone would’ve believed that had someone arrived from the future after Week 1. I’m certainly not mad about it, though I do wonder if performances should be weighted just a little heavier if one of the lowest-scoring competitors headed into the finale can ultimately win it all.

That’s a wrap on Dancing with the StarsSeason 30! Season 30! Next season on ABC.