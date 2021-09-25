Dana White chooses Jake Paul’s next fight against UFC star – but it’s not Masvidal

Dana White has rubbished Jake Paul’s chances of securing a boxing showdown with Jorge Masvidal – instead urging him to face UFC legend Anderson Silva.

YouTube sensation Paul has won all four of his professional contests since venturing into boxing last year, recently getting the better of former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

And now the 24-year-old is desperate to lock horns with Masvidal, a former UFC welterweight title challenger, in his next contest.

However, White has hit out at Paul once again and told him to get real about taking on ‘Gamebred’, naming Silva as a more realistic opponent.







(Image: Getty Images)



“Come on, Masvidal is 170 pounds. He likes 170 pounders. Go fight somebody your own size,” White told the Australian Daily Telegraph, as per Boxing Scene.

“Anderson Silva is not in contract, he’s 46 years old, that’s the age group you love to fight, and he’s your size, and he’s actually winning fights.

Do you think Jake Paul would beat Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match? Let us know in the comments section below.







(Image: Getty Images)



“If you look at Jake Paul’s history, Jake Paul either fights basketball players who have never fought, or he wants to fight washed-up older guys who haven’t fought in years

“Anderson Silva has actually been boxing, he’s won some fights, he’s 46 years old, and he’s in your weight class. There you go, that’s a no brainer, fight Anderson Silva.







(Image: Getty Images)







“You’re not gonna fight 170-pound Jorge Masvidal who’s ranked top 10 in the world. No. He fights here, he’s under contract with us. Go f****** fight somebody your own size. He just fought Tyron Woodley.

“Tyron Woodley is 40 years old, hasn’t won a fight in three years, hasn’t knocked somebody out in his weight class in five years. That’s who Jake Paul wants to fight, and he barely got out of that fight. He barely won that one.







(Image: GETTY)



“Now you want to fight a guy who’s ranked in the top 10, that weighs 170 pounds, is still relevant in the fighting world when you have Anderson who’s not under contract with anybody and has just won two boxing matches.

“There you go. You’re welcome. I just made your next boxing match for you, but I bet you don’t see that one happening. Wanna bet?”