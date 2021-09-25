Netflix Drops ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser With Premiere Details at TUDUM

The kids of Stranger Things will be back for Season 4 shortly, and there are many questions to be answered following last season’s bombshell finale thanks to Saturday’s Tudum event, where the streaming platform dropped a brand new teaser trailer and shared when fans can expect the following season. The teaser saw the characters investigating their next mystery — Creel House. The location is eerily similar to a haunted house but has more than the typical twists and turns. Netflix didn’t share the exact date when the next season will premiere. However, they said that it will be released sometime in 2022. According to the last teaser trailer, which dropped in May, fans will be transported back to Dr. Brenner’s (Matthew Modine) laboratory, where he performed experiments on various children –– including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). “We have something extraordinary planned for you today,” Brenner says to the children as the camera pans over to Eleven’s door. “Eleven? Are you listening?” he asks the girl with unique talents, who in turn suddenly opens her eyes wide with shock. The show’s producers/creators Matt and Ross Duffer, have been teasing the upcoming season. Another teaser posted on the Stranger Things YouTube page revealed “HNL Control Room,” which featured seven flickering and bloodstained TV screens –– all showing scenes from “The School.” The room is assumed to be the Hawkins National Library control room.

While there’s no date set yet, Season 4 looks to be arriving sometime next year. It’s been quite a while since Season 3 aired. Still, producer Shawn Levy shares the delay is mainly due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which has been the culprit behind many delayed productions in Hollywood. “I’ll just say that we are long-delayed, and the Duffers and I want to share season four with the world as badly as the world wants it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Part of what’s taking time is long before COVID and the pandemic existed; season four was built to be by far the most ambitious, cinematic, sprawling, and epic season that we’ve ever done.

“By not just a little – by a lot. So the complexity of season four, even before we had the obstacles, hurdles, and challenges of a pandemic, is taking a lot of time because it is super worth the wait.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, and David Harbour are all expected to return. Harbour, who seemingly suffered a tragic death in the last season, is surprisingly making a return –– though, he’s bound to show off a different behavior.

Stranger Things Seasons 1 through 3 are currently available to stream on Netflix. For more on the Netflix TUDUM: Global Fan Event, stick to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming and TV news.