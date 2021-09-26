Dan Walker pays emotional tribute to BBC’s Louise Minchin with first Strictly dance

There wasn’t a dry eye in sight when Dan Walker announced that he was devoting his first Strictly Come Dancing performance to his former BBC Breakfast co-star Louise Minchin.

Dan and his co-star wife had worked together on the iconic red sofa for six years before Louise announced she was leaving the programme after 20 years of service.

Louise’s last day on the programme was September 15 and just ten days on Dan is still clearly missing his partner in crime.

After giving it his all on the dance floor this evening – and later collapsing onto the floor with exhaustion – he stood up to declare his kind gesture.

Strictly host Claudia prompted: “You wanted to dedicate that dance to somebody very special…”

He said: “Yes, I’ve got a new breakfast sofa partner but that was actually for Louise Minchin.”







“Any breakfast viewer will know that Louise left the sofa last week, hopefully she’s watching – Louise that was for you, we miss you, we love you and we wish you all the best away from the sofa” added Dan.

At that point, Claudia explained that Louise was “not only watching but she’d also sent in a special message”.

Up popped the former newsreader, looking glam on the VT she said: “Hi Dan, I cannot believe that you dedicated your first dance on Strictly to me – thank you so much.

I really miss you on the BBC Breakfast sofa but I’m so excited because I will watch you every Saturday night on Strictly, I think you’re going to be amazing, good luck, go for it and have fun.”







Her blonde locks were groomed into bouncy curls as she gushed praise for her friend.

Although, Louise had been impressed with Dan’s performance the judges felt he needed to make a few improvements.

Craig Revel Horwood picked up on the fact the BBC TV presenter had been “counting his steps” while performing.







On Louise’s last day, she was left dumbfounded as Dan waltzed off set.

Revealing that his co-anchor was in for a big treat, Dan told Louise: “You just have to relax and enjoy. I’m gonna go and you need to read this last bit.

Louise replied: “You’re gonna go? I don’t like being left!”

Excitedly Dan added: “This will be the last time you’re actually on this sofa, okay? So I’m just going to pop off and when you’ve finished, you need to come with me.”

Confused, Louise asked: “How will I know where I’m going, Dan?”

Before adding: “Hold on everybody, keep on watching. I have no idea what’s going to happen,”

After she’d finished reading, Louise was blindfolded and escorted outside the studio by Dan – where she was welcomed by a raving farewell party in the Salford studio garden.

The presenter became emotional as she was presented with a touching montage of her best BBC moments and given a gorgeous cake.