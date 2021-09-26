Khloe Kardashian Announces Her New Job As the Host of America’s First Candy Crush All-Stars Tournament.

Khloe Kardashian has a new job! The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder hasn’t given up designing trendy denim and swimwear, but she’s landed herself an additional gig – and likely for a lot of additional cash.

Earlier this week, the mom of one took to Instagram to announce she’s America’s First Candy Crush All-Stars tournament host, an announcement she also made on Twitter. See the details and video below.

Khloe Kardashian Lands New Hosting Gig

Scroll for the video. Kardashian is proving she can crush hard. The blonde will lead the way as players across the U.S. compete to be crowned the ultimate Candy Crush All-Star – it all kicks off on September 23.

Khloe Kardashian’s job will be to hype up competitors as she showcases her Candy Crush skills. Her video, meanwhile, showed her close up and speaking into the camera while in a loud and patterned yellow-and-black top as she announced being so “excited” – well, about the nails – but there was a link to Candy Crush.

“And it starts September 23. I want you guys to join me,” she added.

A caption, meanwhile, read: “Hosting the #CandyCrushAllStars tournament and my nails are looking diviiiiiiiine!!!!!! Will you be America’s top Crush.” Kardashian also used a #ad, confirming her post was a paid partnership.

Channeling Her Competitive Side

In a statement, Khloe Kardashian said: “I love competition,” adding that she’s a “fan of the game, so hosting this tournament is super fun for me.” The Calabasas-based star continued that: “Anyone who knows me knows that I think I’m the most competitive in my family, and it’s no different when it comes to Candy Crush. This game has always provided an outlet for me to release my inner competitor.”

See More Photos Below

The neat freak and organizing queen also wished everyone luck, then telling fans to “get those fingers warmed up and get practicing!” The video has clocked over 1.6 million views.

Kardashian has been making headlines for lending her name to brands this year. While she sparked controversy by promoting a migraine medication, the backlash was less intense as she promoted home air freshener brand Febreeze, but fans still found a reason to hate, though, as they mocked her glam spray bottle.

Elsewhere, Kardashian continues to make headlines for rumors that on-off boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson thirsts after her. The former couple shares 2018-born daughter True, who last featured on her mother’s Instagram in a cute tutu photo four days ago.