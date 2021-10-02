Dakota Johnson’s New York City Trip: Every Daring Look

Dakota JohnsonNew York City’s runway is her own.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been serving every single style on her latest trip to the Big Apple. She nailed a mockneck dress, oversized trousers and some of her riskiest ensembles to date.

Dakota walked up to the premiere for her new Netflix film, following her Venice Film Festival gown that was completely transparent. The Lost DaughterOn Sept. 29, a sheer corset top was paired with chunky leather trousers by Gucci. Stylist Kate Young complimented the rocker edge with some feminine touches—black stilettos by Gianvito Rossi and an icy Cartier necklace—at the New York Film Festival.

The next day, Dakota gave us major return-to-office vibes with her baggy business casual look. She wore an Always moreOver a RE/DONE white tee, a Gucci-esque plaid Gucci jacket was worn over a Gucci blazer. However, the star of the show was her tapered metallic stripped pants by Magda Butrym, which only Dakota could pull off. Her tan Paris Texas mules sealed the street smart outfit.