Daily Show Deletes Tweet Comparing Biden to Low Phone Battery

A “Daily Show” tweet comparing President Biden’s State of the Union address to a dying iPhone battery was dead-on-arrival for some of the show’s 9.5 million Twitter followers.

The official account tweeted “Biden rn” with an image of a critically low iPhone battery during the president’s Tuesday night address — then deleted it after swift backlash from several users and fans of the Comedy Central staple.

The original tweet was captured by Twitter user Alex Griswold, whose screen grab kept the joke up for grabs for reaction from both sides of the political spectrum.

Though Trevor Noah’s face is the account’s avatar, it’s not clear whether the “Daily Show” host had anything to do with the offending tweet, or was even aware of if. One user was so taken aback by the joke that they suggested the account had been hacked.

“What the f—?!?! … Who hacked this account?!?! … This is bulls—!!! … (Trevor Noah) did you approve this?!?!” tweeted @VetAndLuna.

Another user, @dilianna, rejected the joke’s premise outright: “I don’t get it. It’s not true so why be ageist for the sake of it?”

Indignation wasn’t the only reaction, however.

“Where’s the lie?” replied @TryingToSmile3.

Added @ViolentApricot: “They tried real comedy until they realized their fanbase is cancel culture.”

Comedy Central did not immediately respond to a request for comment.