What is today’s Wordle answer #261?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.

There’s nothing quite like a game of Wordle to kickstart your Monday morning. And despite the viral word puzzle receiving a rollercoaster of criticism for answers being too American, too British, too difficult, too easy, it still remains a great five minutes of joy each day.

If you’ve not yet had a go at Wordle, the premise is simple.

You have six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).

A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location.

A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it’s not in the right location.

A grey square means that the letter isn’t in the word at all.

Before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: To collect or hide away.

Wordle

Today’s answer is “HOARD”, which is defined by Google as “a stock or store of money or valued objects, typically one that is secret or carefully guarded.” It can also mean to accumulate (money or valued objects) and hide or store them away.

Didn’t guess today’s word? Then don’t worry. There is always tomorrow!

