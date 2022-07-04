Crosby, Stills & Nash Quietly end Joe Rogan-Fueled Spotify Boycott

Five months after pulling their music off of Spotify in protest of COVID-19 misinformation by Joe Rogan, Crosby, Stills & Nash have returned to the streaming service.

According to BillboardThe folk rock band will donate their streaming revenue for at least one month to COVID-19 charities. CSN pulled their music off Spotify originally in support of Neil Young, long-time collaborator. This was after Young demanded that his music not be available on Spotify on January 24, when he hosted Dr. Robert Malone’s podcast and Dr. Peter McCullough’s COVID vaccine skeptics.

“We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast,”In a February statement, the band said so. “While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Spotify Responded to the Boycotts by introducing advisories on COVID-19 information on their service and adding content warnings to any podcast, including Rogan’s, that discussed COVID-19 or its vaccine. Rogan stated in an Instagram video that he had decided to interview vaccine skeptics for his podcast as part of his intention to interview people from different viewpoints.

“I’m not trying to promote misinformation, I’m not trying to be controversial,” Rogan said. “I’ve never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people.”