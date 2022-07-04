Cristiano Ronaldo ‘puts £20m private jet up for sale because luxury plane is too SMALL for Man Utd star’

CRISTIANO RONALDO is selling his private plane to purchase a larger one.

The Manchester United star, 37, bought his jet for a reported £20million in 2015.

6 Ronaldo purchased the Gulfstream G200 for £20million in 2015

6 The top speed of the jet is 560 mph

6 Ronaldo rents his plane often when he isn’t using it

6 Maximum ten passengers can be accommodated on the plane

6 It also features wifi, an oven, a fridge and a freezer

Ronaldo’s Gulfstream G200 has proved to be a reliable travel companion, with Ronaldo often taking a trip around Europe with his family.

A top speed of 560 mph means that the aircraft can be used by the striker to fly regularly back and forth between Portugal and England.

The plane can carry eight to ten passengers, but CR7 wants a larger model.

There could be a number of willing buyers too, with Ronaldo often renting out the jet for a rate ranging from £5000-£8500 an hour.

This plane is also a rare find with only 250 copies ever made prior to 2011.

A luxury plane will be offered to the lucky buyer. It includes Wi-Fi, fax, telephone, microwave, refrigerator and entertainment system.

Renting the plane now allows you to enjoy an in-flight movie that highlights Ronaldo’s greatest achievements.

Ronaldo will be eager for new highlights in that film next year, but it may not include Manchester United colours.

6 You will also find a luxurious dining area and a sofa area.

The forward informed the Red Devils that he would like to leave the club if they make a fair offer.

With owner Todd Boehly actively in talks with Ronaldo’s representatives, Chelsea is believed to be the frontrunners for Ronaldo.

Although the Blues are interested in a bid for CR7, they will only make an offer if Thomas Tuchel agrees.