Steven R. McQueen’s Love Life

Steven R. McQueen was in a brief relationship once with Candice Accola. But, there were more serious connections. He was once engaged to Allie Silva, his co-star.

In January 2018, they shared their news on Instagram that they were getting married soon. “She said yes,”McQueen wrote the following in an Instagram post (via E! News). “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over @steven_r_mcqueen,”Silver stated. According to Silver, the couple had been dating for about two years before they decided to get married.

McQueen, Silva did not get their happy ending. They split up just months after they got engaged. “You know what? Actually, we called it off,”He told the story Us WeeklyAt an event “We did. But yeah, it’s just the way it was. It happened.”Although he didn’t give any details about the reasons they split up, he did share what he was looking for in a new relationship. “You know, just love. That’s all.”