Cringe moment: Gran recoils from an 'ugly photo of a baby' and asks "What's wrong with it '... before being told she's on Facetime."

THIS IS THE CREEPY moment a grandson caught his Nan on camera recoiling in a baby photo, before telling her he was “Facetiming the family”.

Calum Murphy, her grandson, pranked the grandmother and then posted the joke on his Facebook page. TikTok accountIt is viewed more that five million times.

Calum, an Australian citizen, posts regular prank videos alongside his grandma from England.

Calum takes a random picture of a baby from his phone and shows it to his grandma. “It’s my friends baby.”

The nan grabs her phone and takes a closer look at her face. Her smile turns from a bright smile to one of worry.

As she examines the woman closer, she asks: “What’s wrong with it?”

Calum can often be heard laughing and responding; “nothing, Nana she’s on call.”

Calum’s grandma is shocked and immediately changes her reaction to the baby photo when Calum informs her that they are video calling.

Calum can be heard asking his grandma for a nice thing about the baby off-screen.

She replies, ” “Oh she is beautiful.”

Calum continues his prank and tells nan that Amber Rose is the baby’s name.

The video ends when his grandma expresses how beautiful her name is, and how beautiful he is.

Calum admitted that the whole thing was a joke. There wasn’t a baby or video calling. “ugly baby prank”Which is available on TikTok.

It involves showing a loved one a photograph of an animal. “ugly baby”You can pretend to be someone you know via video chat.

Calum later shows his grandma’s reaction to the video in later videos. She seems to be able to handle it all.

Calum informs his grandma that the video has been viewed more than 200k times. She said: “Well have people nothing to do?”

One user shared his love for the prank: “I want to do this to my grandma tomorrow.”

Another reply: “She switches up so fast.”

A third person made the comment: “The way she immediately grabs the phone in concern!”

