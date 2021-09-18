Covid cases in school kids rising and immunity dropping in over-50s as R rate stays stable

CASES of Covid-19 are rising in schools and immunnity is dropping in the over-50s, new data has revealed.

Infection rates generally are declining and the R-rate has remained stable at 0.9 and 1.1.

2 The R rate has remained stable in the UK this week as infections have increased slightly in high school kids Credit: Alamy

2

Kids went back into the classroom over two weeks ago after the summer holidays.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS), has released new data that shows an increase in infections in England for students in the 7-11 age group. This includes the majority high school students.

The incidence of infection is also rising in people over 50, although data shows that those aged 70 and older continue to have the lowest rates of infection. In fact, only one in 150 people with the virus are over that age.

According to the ONS, one in 45 UK citizens had a positive Covid Test in the week leading up to September 11.

The ONS stated that the rate of increase has slowed despite this.

In England, Covid-19 was found in around 1 in 80 of the population in the week ended September 11. This is a marked decrease from the one in 70 in the previous week.

New figures from the ONS show that the R-rate has remained stable at between 0.9% and 1.1%, according to data from the ONS.

This level is maintained by the majority of the country. The highest R rate can be seen in the South East at 0.9 to 1.2.

The R rate in every other region ranges between 0.9 to 1.1.

Public Health England (PHE), which revealed that 12,407 people were admitted to hospitals with Covid as of September 12, showed signs of infection stabilising.

These patients were confirmed to have or are likely to have the Delta version of Covid-19.

6230 people were below 50, and 6167 were over 50.

Out of the 6,230 children under 50, 4,517 (73%) were not vaccinated. 848 (14%) had received one dose and 721 (12%) had received both.

Of the 6,167 aged 50 or over, 1,786 (29 per cent) were unvaccinated, 435 (7 per cent) had received one dose of vaccine and 3,913 (63 per cent) had received both doses.

Unfortunately, only a few virus samples from patients admitted to hospital were able to be matched with vaccine records.

BOOSTER SHOTS

While the figures for those who are vaccinated and still caught Covid might seem high, this could be down to the fact that immunity is starting to wane in people who were first in line to get their vaccine.

Some 30 million people will be eligible for a third shot under the JCVI recommendation, outlined on Tuesday.

If invited, people were advised to get their flu vaccine. It is possible that they will be invited to have their flu vaccine the same day as their Covid booster shot.

Three vaccines have been approved as safe and effective as Covid boosters – AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna – by the drug regulator the MHRA.

After studies showing that it is well tolerated, and can be used as a booster, the JCVI decided to choose Pfizer.

Moderna can be used as an alternate, but only as a partial dose.

After receiving their second dose, people should receive their third booster dose no later than six months.

Experts plan to examine whether boosters should be available to healthy individuals under 50 when more data is available.

Covid App Professor Tim Spector says govt should trigger its Plan B now