Courtney Stodden Says Mockery by Anderson Cooper Felt Like Bullying

Courtney Stodden told Insider they felt bullied by Anderson Cooper’s jokes about them.

They married Doug Hutchison in 2011, when they were 16 years old. He was 51 at that time.

Cooper used numerous references to Stodden in a segment on CNN’s news show.

The former model and reality-TV star Courtney Stodden told Insider that jokes at their expense made by the CNN host Anderson Cooper in 2011 were like he was “bullying a child.”

“Being mocked by Anderson Cooper night after night on CNN’s ‘Ridiculist’ only furthered the mockery that was made of a child trapped inside an abusive situation,” Stodden said. “The effects of adults bullying a child lasts longer than a decade. Sexual-abuse scars don’t just go away.”

The sporadically run “Ridiculist” segment was featured on the CNN news show “Anderson Cooper 360,” with Cooper reading and reacting to lighthearted or amusing stories.

Stodden, then 16, married Doug Hutchison in 2011. He was 51 at the time. Stodden was declared nonbinary in April and began using they/them pronouns.

Stodden was a frequent topic of conversation on “The Ridiculist” and was mentioned on at least three episodes. In one clip, Cooper comments on the story about Stodden, who was 17 at the time, and Hutchison getting kicked out of a pumpkin patch over Stodden’s outfit.

“She had no other choice but to walk her festive stripper boots right out of there and show off her pumpkins on the side of the road,” Cooper says.

Cooper laughs at Stodden in the segment and asks why they are so “beguiling yet elusive.”

“What is your Halloween costume going to be this year?” he asks alongside a video of Stodden. “Will it perhaps be, I don’t know, something provocative? And most importantly, what the hell are you doing with your face? I have to know.”

Cooper then imitated Stodden’s facial expressions, saying it looked like they were trying “to eat” their own face.

“It’s like a silent, desperate cry for help,” He laughed while he said it.

Cooper mocks Stodden’s accent in another clip. This was when Stodden had 16 years old.

Stodden told The Daily Beast in May that they later “developed a Xanax and alcohol dependency” but were sober during media interviews, adding that they were “drunk on fear and being taken advantage of.”

Stodden told Insider they were speaking up about how they were perceived as a teenager because they are only just starting to realize what happened to them.

“If by sharing my story can help move the needle on awareness of abuse, bullying, and grooming, I’ll continue to speak,” They said.

Stodden referred to Hutchison as a “groomer” and “predator” in the interview with The Daily Beast, saying they were too young to have consented to the relationship. Hutchison has not responded to the allegations of grooming but told Fox News in February 2020 that he took “full responsibility” for the relationship.

Stodden also said that Chrissy Teigen was bullying him. She claimed she told Stodden to take his own life in 2011. Teigen apologized in a Medium post, saying she was a “troll” back then.

Stodden made a scathing comment about Trisha Paytas, a YouTuber, in an Instagram caption Tuesday. She also shared an old video where Paytas imitates them. In the video from over a decade ago, Paytas, a controversial YouTuber, jokes about seducing men with a “prepubescent body.”

Stodden told Insider that when they see something that “unfairly lent itself to a victim’s pain,” such as Paytas’ video, they would always speak up.

“I’ll speak up for little Courtney and all humans who cannot yet protect themselves,” They said.

Insider reached out to CNN and Cooper for clarification but they did not respond immediately.

