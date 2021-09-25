Courtney Stodden Criticizes Trisha Paytas for ‘Prebubescent Body’ Joke

Courtney Stodden shared a clip of an old Trisha Paytas video on Instagram.

In it, Paytas impersonates Stodden and jokes about seducing men with a “prepubescent body.”

Stodden said they appeared on Paytas’ podcast in 2019, but was now questioning their support.

Courtney Stodden uploaded a clip of an old Trisha Paytas movie to their Instagram account on Tuesday. Paytas is playing the role of them. In the video, Paytas jokes about seducing men with a “prepubescent body” and uses an offensive word for people with intellectual disabilities.

Paytas was speaking about Stodden’s marriage to Doug Hutchison, 51 years old in 2011, when they were 16 years old. Stodden referred to Hutchison as a “groomer” and “predator” in an interview with The Daily Beast in May. Stodden also claimed that Chrissy Teigen bullied them during the interview. Teigen was accused of telling them to take control of their lives, which led to a flood of accusations about Teigen’s conduct.

Stodden posted the video following Paytas’s controversial YouTuber, who deleted 1,300 videos. This was in response to criticism of their inconsistent claims about their past or old offensive content.

“Most days I have to fight to get through but once I crawl into bed, I feel blessed I had another chance to fight,” Stodden wrote the caption to the video. “I know it’s hard out there, but try to remind yourself, if you look, there is always something to be grateful for.”

They said they once felt as if they were mocked by “the entire world,” who considered them “a whore and a laughing stock.” Both Stodden and Paytas use “they” and “them” pronouns.

“I lost all self respect and love for myself as a result,” They said. “Fell into a deep depression that still haunts me to this day.”

Paytas uploaded the video about Stodden, but it wasn’t immediately obvious.

“‘Prepubescent bodies’ are not jokes. They are not ours to abuse. They are not ours to exploit,” Stodden continued to post on Instagram. “In my case, I was also being tormented by a listers, YouTube celebrities, news anchors, talk show hosts and more…”

Stodden said they trusted Paytas, and even went on their podcast in 2019 “as a favor.”

“But now seeing this for the first time, I don’t know who has ever really been in my corner?” They said. “Stay kind… and be forgiving. Life is about learning. But above all, protect our children. #bullying #trishapaytas”

A post shared by Courtney Stodden (@courtneyastodden)

Paytas responded to Stodden’s Instagram post in a video titled “why i deleted 1,300 old videos” on Wednesday. Paytas said they “felt awful” about all the videos they had removed from their YouTube, which included the one where they impersonated Stodden.

“I felt sick to my stomach I had them up there this long,” they said. “There’s a lot of disgusting things.”

Paytas said that kind of content with “edgy” jokes did not reflect their true self. They said that they now know very little about the lives of other people and they apologized for the video.

“It’s not who I am,” They said. “It’s embarrassing, and I’m ashamed.”

Insider reached out to Paytas and Stodden for comment.

Read more stories from Insider’s Digital Culture desk.