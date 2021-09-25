The One Tragedy That Changed Karan Brar Forever

The One Tragedy That Changed Karan Brar Forever
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

The One Tragedy That Changed Karan Brar Forever

“Jessie” ran from 2011 to 2015, noted IMDb, and Kavan Brar joined the spinoff Disney show “Bunk’d” that premiered in 2015. Skai Jackson and Peyton List also joined the “Bunk’d” cast, but Debby Ryan moved on to other projects. Cameron Boyce was quite busy with Disney’s “Descendants” movies and other projects at the time, but he did pop up a couple of times on “Bunk’d” as well, his IMDb noted. Boyce remained good friends with Brar, Jackson, List, and all of his “Descendants” co-stars, and his sudden death in 2019 left all of them stunned.

Boyce’s death at the age of 20 was caused by an epileptic seizure in July 2019, detailed Insider. The actor died at a time when he was happy and enjoying his best life. He was sharing a place with Brar and his fellow “Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything” co-star Sophie Reynolds, and as Metro noted, the three had moved in together just a couple of months before Boyce’s death. They posted updates about their life together and it all changed in a flash.

“I think losing Cameron shifted everything in my life on its axis, and that was incredibly destabilizing,” Brar told Jennette McCurdy in an episode of her “Empty Inside” podcast.

Latest News

Previous articleCourtney Stodden Criticizes Trisha Paytas for ‘Prebubescent Body’ Joke
Next articleLewis Hamilton has net worth that towers above 10 of his F1 rivals combined

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder