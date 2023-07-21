Couple caught in Manchester Airport having sex after CCTV footage was spotted

After they were captured on CCTV, A COUPLE admitted that they had sex with each other in a lift which was not working at Manchester Airport.

Opal Fellows, 25, and Patryk Maderak , 24, each admitted a charge of outraging public decency when they appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They were accused of committing, in a public place, “an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely engaging in oral sex and sexual intercourse.”

In April of this year, a staff member operating a surveillance camera caught the couple.

Police arrested the suspects after they were identified as having exited the airport lift.

The reason for their arrival at the airport was not disclosed.

They spoke to confirm only their names and dates of birth, and to enter a guilty confession to the charge.

On September 8, Fellows and Maderak, both of whom have no fixed addresses, will be sentenced.

