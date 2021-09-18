Wolves star Raul Jimenez red faced after Rabona attempt ends in embarrassing fashion

One of the most beautiful pieces of skill in football is the “Rabona”.

It was introduced to football by Ricardo Infante, who in 1948 played a match against Rosario.

This skill is impressive when executed correctly, as Erik Lamela (ex-T Tottenham Hotspur) proved with his Rabona goal against Arsenal last year.

However, when messed up a player can look very silly as Wolves’ Raul Jimenez found out the hard way.

The Mexican striker tried to cross a ball Rabona style with Brentford.









Unfortunately, the 30-year-old got it all wrong; instead kicking his own standing leg rather than the football.

Jimenez missed the ball by a hair and was not able to catch it. The ball went out for a goal kick.

He also fell over, making matters worse for former Atletico Madrid and Benfica striker.

The effort was probably not the best he had ever experienced in a Wolves shirt.

At the time Wolves and Brentford were both locked in a 0-0 stalemate at the Molineux.

It was a must win match for Bruno Lage’s side who have endured a difficult start to the season with four defeats in their opening five Premier League matches.

Although their performances were quite good, they have not been able to score goals.









Jimenez’s effort could perfectly sum up their struggles in the final third of the pitch.

Although they are able to get themselves in good positions, when it comes down to it, they are not able to score.

Lage’s side will need to be more consistent and clinical with their chances if they are to recover from their difficult beginning of the season.