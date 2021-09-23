Brendan And Pieper From Bachelor In Paradise Shock Fans On Instagram!

Bachelor in Paradise is nearing the end of the newest season. The drama is expected to continue. One of the most controversial couples in the show’s history has removed themselves from each other’s Instagram accounts. Seems Paradise was not all it was cracked up to be.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple no one liked

Anyone who watched Bachelor in Paradise this summer knows that there were some couples that were abusing the system. Pieper and Brendan were among those couples. At first, Pieper wasn’t on the show so Brendan made what turned out to be fake connections with other women. Pieper dropped them like a hot potato as soon as he appeared.

Pieper and he quickly became very close. This made so many people in paradise very angry because they felt they were wasting everyone’s time. Some people believed that the couple were simply on the show for fame and following.

All of Paradise basically decided to kick the couple out. They decided to go home.

Even after going home, they tried to convince fans that they were not in a relationship before filming.

“As my time in paradise concludes, I would like to clear up one final point of contention. Amidst everything that’s been happening on and off-screen. Brendan and I were not in an exclusive relationship in any capacity before filming.”

Apparently, they weren’t happy

It seems they thought they would stay together for a long time. However, now, according to Screenrant, the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram. It is not a good sign for their marriage. Pieper shared that she was in talks with Brendan a few weeks back.“We’re working through things,” she says about their relationship. “This obviously isn’t something that’s super healthy for a relationship either, so it kind of is what it is. Every day, [we’re] taking it day by day.”

The constant scrutiny seems to have reached the couple at the end. Or they might be trying to get back their fans by pretending they’re splitting up. Either way, it wouldn’t really be much of a surprise. It will be fascinating to see how their relationship develops in the future.

