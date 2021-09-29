Could this be Kate Middleton’s most stunning look yet?

Throughout her time as a royal, Kate Middleton has been on many best dressed lists, but her styling at the “No Time to Die” premiere in London might be her most stunning look yet. Per People, Kate wore a gold-beaded, Jenny Packham gown with a plunging neckline and a “dramatic” cape. This isn’t Kate’s first Jenny Packham gown. She’s worn it before for other red carpet appearances. Kate paired the gold gown with statement earrings that were circular. The elegant updo she chose was a twisty, twisty hairstyle. William opted for a velvet-suededo and black cashmere shoes.

Prince Charles wore a tuxedo as well. Camila Parker Bowles was elegant in a light-blue dress with a rhinestone overlay. A simple brooch and white clutch completed her look.

The James Bond premiere is not the first time that the royals have attended. William and Kate also attended the premiere of “Spectre” in 2015 with Prince Harry, according to the BBC. Despite all the scrutiny, it seems that the royal family is always happy to smile for the camera.