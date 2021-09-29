Geologist Dip Volcanic Cumbre Vieja Rocks in Water Making It Boil and Showing Just How Intense the Eruption Is

Geologist Dip Volcanic Cumbre Vieja Rocks in Water Making It Boil and Showing Just How Intense the Eruption Is
By Tom O'Brien
To get a sense of just how hot Cumbre Vieja is, Geologists dipped volcanic rocks in a bucket of water. The rocks boiled almost immediately.

Protective gear was used by geologists from Spain’s Geological and Mining Institute to perform the task in La Palma.

The lava that has engulfed hundreds of houses, roads, schools, churches, and banana plantations since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on September 19th, has forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

After a brief pause, the volcano erupted again Monday. Hundreds of residents in coastal villages remained calm in anticipation of the lava reaching sea level and releasing toxic gases.

According to researchers, the volcano is now in an “effluent” phase. This means that there won’t be as many explosions and the activity at the main cone will drop.

