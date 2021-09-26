Corrie’s Nicky star unrecognisable as she unveils glam transformation after soap exit

She made quite the impression on Coronation Street, but now Kimberley Hart-Simpson, 34, has ditched her character’s trademark light blonde locks for a stunning new brunette style.

Her character Nicky Wheatley was a sex worker, who grew close to widower Daniel Osbourne.

His friends and family encouraged him to get out more, where he met Nicky.

The character had very fair hair, and Kimberley looks completely different with her rich chocolate hair colour.

She was spotted partying on Friday night, and contrasted her new dark hair with a stylish white belted shirt dress and heels for celebrity stylist Ryan Kay’s white theme 30th party.







(Image: INSTAGRAM)



This isn’t the first style she’s shown fans a new style as her Instagram on followers were also treated to a snap of her wearing a blonde bob style wig with dark streaks, saying: “Getting Wig-gy with it.”

Kimberley experimented with an even more vibrant look too, adding blue streaks to the blonde as she wrote: “Let’s agree to bring hair mascara back. #90s”







(Image: INSTAGRAM)



Also attending the birthday party was The Real Housewives of Cheshire stars Lystra Adams and Tanya Bardsley, Charlotte Dawson and her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

Hollyoaks favourite Jessamy Stoddart who plays Liberty Savage was also there.

Before starring as Nicky in Coronation Street from June 2020, Kimberley also appeared in Hollyoaks.

She starred as ruthless landlady Beverley, and you might also recognise her from the Sky One comedy Mount Pleasant.







(Image: INSTAGRAM)



Widower Daniel was taken with Nicky, but he was shocked to learn she was charging him for his time when they met up again.

He decided to meet up with her in a hotel and paid her £220.

The grieving husband then paid her to wear his wife’s clothes but soon pleaded with her to quit her sex work.

Kimberly left the cobbles back in September but the door was left open for her to return.

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.