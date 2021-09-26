The Truth About NCIS Star Sean Murray’s Marriage

Sean Murray and Carrie James have been married since 2005 and share two children together — daughter Caitlyn and son River. Per People, James used to be a teacher, but transitioned out of teaching to be an entrepreneur after their son was born. She founded BRA — Business Relationship Alliance — in 2015 after seeing how many women struggle with networking and building their companies. According to BRA’s official website, the company is “a network of powerful women devoted to advancing female-owned businesses by providing the community, collaboration, mentorship, empowerment and support needed to flourish as an entrepreneur.”

While James has been busy growing BRA since 2015, she had previous experience founding organizations, as she founded Prestique Academy of Innovation and Technology, a school for students with exceptional needs, in 2011. In doing so, she also became the first person in her family to open up a business, as Voyage LA noted. The reason she decided to get into entrepreneurship was because she wanted to help other women succeed.

“I’m a natural connector. I can listen to someone tell me about what they are struggling with and I can connect them with the right people seamlessly and with pure joy,” she told Voyage LA. “I love seeing other women succeed and support each other.” Not only does James support other women, but she has also found support from Murray, who frequently boasts about her on Instagram.