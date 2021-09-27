Corrie teen stars look totally different to alter-egos as they glam up for night out

Coronation Street star Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow on ITV’s hit soap shared a glam pic of her and co-stars enjoying a night out.

The stunning picture, shared this evening, shows Elle pictured along with Corrie co-stars Millie Gibson, Tanisha Gorey and Harriet Bibby.

The post has amassed more than 4K likes in just one hour and shows the four girls posing in glam outfits at their table during a well-earned night out for the actresses.

Elle captioned the stunning photo: “how pretty are my friends pls”

Fellow Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass on the northern soap, commented: “gorgeous girls xx”







(Image: INSTAGRAM)



Millie Gibson also shared the image of the four soap stars on their night out, uploading a selection of fun images to her Instagram with the message “God love them” which Elle had re-shared on her own social media.

Sair Khan and Kel Allen, who also star on the cobbled street soap, showed their love for the girls.

Sair said: “Can’t cope” whilst Kel simply commented “Beauties” to document her adoration for her Corrie co-stars.







(Image: ITV)



Millie, pictured on the night out, has found herself in the middle of a fan frenzy after it was rumoured she and on-screen rival Maximus Evans might be dating.

In another social media post Millie was snapped in an intimate picture where she gazed at Maximus with the caption “Partner in crime” which sparked a debate over their relationship status.

One fan shared their shock at the revelation that the two might be dating online, questioning: “Wait you’re dating irl?”







(Image: INSTAGRAM)



The pair’s representatives were quick to dispel the rumours after the fan reaction, they announced that Millie and Maximus did not have a romantic relationship, much to the disappointment of fans who had been thrilled at the thought of the two dating.

One wrote before the rumours were quashed: “Beautiful you’re together.”

Their representatives also cleared up the ambiguity of the cryptic captions and revealed that it referred to the pair’s storyline on the soap, as both her and Maximus’ characters are on trial for murder.

