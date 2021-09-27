Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez’s Biggest Fan at Global Citizen Live

Ben Affleck Is Jennifer Lopez’s Biggest Fan at Global Citizen Live
By Tom O'Brien
In a recent interview with Adweek, Ben sung the praises of his girlfriend, who was honored with the publication’s Brand Visionary Award.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes,” he said, “because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them.”

He continued, “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

