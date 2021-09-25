Coronation Street spoilers: Kelly’s fate confirmed, Audrey health fears and affair drama

The day of Coronation Street teen Kelly Neelan’s sentencing arrives next week.

An impassioned Imran Habeeb delivers his speech, begging the judge to consider Kelly’s troubled upbringing and fragile mental health

Fans were left furious in recent scenes as killer Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) got away with killing Seb Franklin.

Kelly is set to spend years behind bars as she prepares for the future after Seb’s murder conviction.

Also, Sabeen asks Imran to join her on a lucrative appeal case but he’s gobsmacked when he sees the defendant’s name – Harvey Gaskell!









Imran refuses but Sabeen reminds him what he got up to on the night of Kelly’s verdict and urges him to reconsider. Imran fears blackmail.

Sabeen hides her surprise when Imran refuses to let Harvey go and sticks to his guns. He insists that Harvey belongs in prison.

When Gary mentions he saw Imran heading into a bar on the night of Kelly’s verdict, Toyah’s perturbed to realise Imran lied to her.









Sabeen reminds Imran how she helped him on the night of the verdict and Toyah clocks their intimacy.

Back home, Toyah’s unable to hold her tongue any longer and asks Imran outright if he’s cheating with Sabeen.

Imran tells Toyah he can’t meet her for lunch as he is too busy in the office.

Michael suggests she surprise him with a takeout meal. But when she arrives at work Adam informs her that he isn’t in the office and has gone to the Rovers.

Toyah goes on a mission. What will she discover?









Imran tells Toyah that he spent the night of the trial at Sabeen’s house but nothing happened.

Sabeen backs him up but is intrigued as she knows he didn’t stay there the whole night.

The solicitor makes it clear she expects her ex-husband to reconsider working on Harvey’s appeal.

Imran feels terrible when Toyah apologizes to him for speaking to Sabeen behind the back.









As Toyah advocates total openness in the future, Imran swallows his guilty secret.

Elsewhere, Audrey Roberts remains deeply hurt by Rita Sullivan’s disloyalty and accuses Gail Platt, Claudia Colby et al of laughing at her behind her back.

Explaining her feelings of redundancy to Shona Platt, Audrey’s touched by her words of comfort.

Gail plots a surprise belated birthday meal to lift Audrey’s spirits, and invites Rita.









Audrey’s underwhelmed to find only Gail, Sarah and David at her birthday meal.

Having refused a drink, claiming they regard her as an old lush, Audrey’s offended by her old-lady gifts and snaps at Gail for remarking on her squinting to read.

Rita appears and Audrey is furious, and she storms out.

Audrey gets in her car but there’s a loud crunch. She’s aghast as Gail reveals she’s reversed into Rita’s car.

Rita’s furious with Audrey for denting her car. As Gail and Sarah question Audrey about the accident and wonder if she’s losing her faculties, Audrey accuses them of being ageist.

Audrey meets Rita at the cafe and apologizes for damaging her car. Rita offers to pay for repairs.

Rita suggests that she might need her eyes tested. She is furious.

Gail convinces David and Sarah to stage an intervention to get to the bottom of Audrey’s problem.

Summoning Audrey to No.8, Gail’s hoping for a civilised discussion. Will she be granted her wish?

Coronation Street airs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on ITV at 7.30pm & 8.30pm.