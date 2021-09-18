Coronation Street compared to Faulty Towers over ‘ridiculous’ spider storyline

By Brandon Pitt
Coronation Street viewers were disappointed on Friday night as a light-hearted spider storyline left them feeling quite baffled.

Alya Nazir felt stressed after a customer purchased a Speed Daal tarantula that was unintentionally released without anyone being aware.

The absurd scenes were not well received by fans who compared the soap with Faulty Towers films and Carry On movies.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

One fan said: Is this ‘Carry On up Coronation Street’?

